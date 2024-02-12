The car will appear at the Beijing Auto Show

Xiaomi SU7 electric car's interiors previewed in official images

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:37 pm Feb 12, 202404:37 pm

What's the story Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, has released the first official interior pictures of its debut electric vehicle (EV), the SU7. It is set to be launched later this year. The exterior design was revealed in 2021, and now we get a glimpse of the futuristic interior. The SU7 is expected to make an appearance at the Beijing Auto Show in April, where it will compete with rivals like the Tesla Model S.

Next Article

Details

Simplistic interior design with large display screen

The inside of the Xiaomi SU7 boasts a dual-tone theme and a sleek center console with physical buttons for easy access. A huge panoramic sunroof and an elongated display screen are also featured. The central multimedia screen allows drivers to manage vehicle information, navigation, and music apps all at once. Below the screen, there's a 55W fast-charging wireless charging area and buttons for settings like air conditioning and suspension.

Displays

Entertainment screens for rear passengers

The SU7 doesn't stop at the front touchscreen display. It also includes two separate entertainment screens for passengers in the back. These screens offer additional entertainment options during trips. As for the dimensions, the EV measures 4,997mm in length, 1,963mm in width, a 3,000mm wheelbase, and up to 1,455mm in height.

Specs

Battery options and performance

Xiaomi's SU7 will be available in an entry-level version with a 73.6kWh battery, and a top-tier version with a 101kWh unit. The company has developed a CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology, integrating the battery into the car for increased structural rigidity and a roomier cabin. The SU7 will have a range of up to 800km on a single charge. The EV's power output will vary between 299-374hp, with top speeds of 210km/h for lower variants and 265km/h for higher ones.