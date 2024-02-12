Bengaluru was the 6th most congested city worldwide in 2023

What's the story A traffic signal system, inspired by Japan's MODERATO technology, has been introduced at the intersection of Kensington Road and Murphy Road in Bengaluru. This innovative system is slated for implementation at 28 key junctions along Hosur Road, MG Road, and Old Madras Road by March 2024. Deepa Cholan, Commissioner of the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), stated, "The signal at the junction of Kensington Road and Murphy Road has been temporarily turned on to check installation and switching procedures."

Project details and implementation

This Rs. 72-crore project is financed by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and executed by the Japanese company Nagoya Electric Works Company Limited. Cholan clarified that civil works for signal installation and related sensors are finished, with power connections scheduled for completion by the third week of February. Initially announced in 2014, the project only gained traction in July 2021 after facing multiple delays due to various challenges.

Delays and challenges faced

Cholan cited COVID-19, design changes, construction method alterations due to underground utilities, road widening, Metro construction sites, and coordination with utility agencies as reasons for the delays. In November 2023, DULT issued a tender to supply electrical connectivity for the Automatic Traffic Counter & Classifier (ATCC), Queue-Length Measurement System (QLMS), and Variable Message Signs (VMS). This was done as part of the city's Advanced Traffic Information and Management System (ATIMS) project implementation.

How the new system works

The adaptive traffic signal control system (ATSCS) aims to decrease delays at junctions by 13% and queuing by 30% under ideal conditions. The system features signals for drivers/pedestrians, a queue-length measurement system at crucial junctions, and an automatic traffic counter for tracking vehicular movement. A central control software will be employed for real-time optimization of signal timing at junctions in Bengaluru.