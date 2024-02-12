The car saw a 20% YoY sales increase

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was India's best-selling car this January

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:27 pm Feb 12, 202403:27 pm

What's the story In January 2024, the Indian automotive industry saw a significant boost in demand, bouncing back from a slump in late 2023. Almost all vehicles in the list of top 10 best-selling cars, experienced positive year-on-year (YoY) growth. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno secured the top position, selling nearly 20,000 units, marking a 20% YoY increase and an impressive month-on-month (MoM) jump.

Next Article

Price

How much does Baleno cost?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at Rs. 6.66 lakh for the base Sigma (petrol) model. It goes up to Rs. 9.88 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AMT (petrol) trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

Figures

Punch, Wagon R, and Nexon among top sellers

Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, and Tata Nexon followed as the next three best-sellers for January, with sales between 17,000 and 18,000 units. The Punch boasted the largest YoY growth of 50% among the three. Notably, sales figures for the Punch and Nexon also included their electric counterparts, the Punch EV and Nexon.EV. Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the sole sedan on the list, trailed closely with almost 16,800 units sold and a MoM sales boost of over 2,000 units.

Stats

Ertiga, Scorpio, and Fronx show impressive growth

Both Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Scorpio (including Classic and Scorpio N) saw YoY sales growth exceeding 50%. Maruti Suzuki Swift and Brezza ranked next on the list, with sales between 15,000 and 16,000 units. While the Swift faced a YoY decline of 7%, the Brezza's YoY figure rose by 7%. Lastly, Maruti Suzuki Fronx entered the list with more than 13,600 units dispatched and a MoM increase of nearly 4,000 units.