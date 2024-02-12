SkyDrive's design allows for multiple launch options including rooftop take-offs and landings

Maruti Suzuki to manufacture flying cars in India

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 03:13 pm Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Maruti Suzuki is teaming up with its Japanese parent company Suzuki to manufacture flying cars in India. The company's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will likely be called 'SkyDrive.' It will fill the gap between drones and traditional helicopters with a carrying capacity of up to three passengers, including the pilot. Set to premiere at the 2025 Osaka Expo in Japan, SkyDrive will initially target Japanese and US markets before launching in India.

Revolutionary idea

SkyDrive aims to revolutionize urban transportation

Maruti Suzuki had revealed a concept model of SkyDrive last month in Gujarat. It is a multi-rotor aircraft which can be used commercially as an air taxi, similar to Ola and Uber cabs on our roads. SkyDrive's lightweight design allows for flexible launch options, including rooftop take-offs and landings. Kento Ogura, assistant manager at Suzuki Motors, said the company is looking to manufacture the flying car in India for economic reasons.

SkyDrive range

Projected range increase for SkyDrive

Ogura revealed SkyDrive's evolving capabilities, predicting an increase in its range from 15km initially to 30km by 2029 and eventually 40km by 2031. Such a range will cater to India's vast geography and transportation demands. Maruti Suzuki is exploring manufacturing possibilities in India to align with the 'Make in India' initiative, capitalize on local production benefits, and boost economic viability. The company is also in discussions with India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, and is conducting feasibility studies.