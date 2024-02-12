The car might be launched next month

BYD Seal EV spotted testing in India; unofficial bookings open

What's the story BYD's Seal electric sedan has been spotted testing near Chennai. Also, dealers are said to be taking unofficial bookings before its expected launch here in early March 2024. The electric vehicle (EV) was first seen in India at Auto Expo 2023 and is predicted to cost around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Seal will be BYD's third offering in the country, following the Atto 3 SUV and e6 MPV.

BYD Seal has a length of 4,800mm, a width of 1,875mm, and a height of 1,460mm. The sedan takes inspiration from the Ocean X concept and adheres to BYD's "ocean aesthetics" design philosophy. The exterior showcases a sleek all-glass roof, hidden door handles, a split headlight design, four boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and a full-width LED light bar at the back. The Seal is part of BYD's ocean-themed EV lineup, which also features the Dolphin.

Inside the Seal, you'll find a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. The car also includes two wireless charging pads and door handle-integrated speakers. Internationally, the Seal comes with two battery options: a 61.4kWh unit with up to 500km range, and an 82.5kWh unit with up to 700km. The Indian model is likely to feature a dual-motor powertrain with an all-wheel-drive system, generating a combined output of 530hp.

The chic Seal sedan will go head-to-head with competitors like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India. BYD entered the Indian market back in 2021, and currently offers the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV. Meanwhile, rival Tesla's entry here is still uncertain as it awaits government approval for its proposed $2 billion manufacturing plant investment.