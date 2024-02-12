People need permission from the Centre to buy the car

BMW 7 Series Protection armored sedan goes official in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:05 pm Feb 12, 202401:05 pm

What's the story German automaker BMW has introduced the 7 Series Protection car in India. It is an armored version of its 7 Series luxury sedan, showcased at the IAA Mobility 2023 event in Munich. This high-security vehicle is the company's first launch for 2024 on our shores. It comes equipped with VR9 armor, motorized doors, and a self-sealing fuel tank to safeguard against attacks from firearms, explosives, as well as drones.

Safety

A look at the safety features

The 7 Series Protection features a unique self-supporting body made of armored steel, with added protection for the underbody, roof, and armored glass. The window glass meets the stringent VR9 protection standards, providing an even higher level of security. Additionally, the fuel tank is designed with a special casing that can seal itself after being hit by a bullet to prevent fuel loss.

Engine

What about its performance?

Under the hood, the BMW 7 Series Protection boasts a 4.4-liter, eight-cylinder, petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The setup generates 524hp/750Nm. Despite its hefty 4,000kg weight, the sedan can clock a top speed of 210km/h, and go from 0-100km/h in just 6.6 seconds. The car rides on 20-inch light alloy wheels with Michelin-made run-flat tires. This allows the car to travel up to 30km at 80km/h, even after a total loss of tire pressure.

Tech

It runs on BMW Operating System 8.5

BMW 7 Series Protection offers the newest generation of BMW iDrive with BMW Operating System 8.5 and "QuickSelect." The car also gets BMW ConnectedDrive technology. It offers access to facilities such as BMW ID, Remote Services, smartphone parking, MyBMW App, Digital Key Plus, Real-time Traffic Information, Emergency Call, and Amazon Fire TV.

Information

Luxury features and purchase requirements

BMW 7 Series Protection comes with several luxury amenities. They include a Bowers & Wilkins diamond surround audio system, heated and ventilated seats, and electrically operated roller sunblinds. Motorized assistance for opening/closing doors, and a cooled box between the rear seats, are also available. To buy this armored car, customers will require special permission from the Union Home Ministry, and delivery may take at least six to eight months. Depending on the buyer's specifications, prices begin at Rs. 10 crore.