Tata Punch (facelift) spotted testing for first time: Check design

By Pradnesh Naik 04:45 pm Mar 14, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Launched by Tata Motors in 2021, the Punch micro-SUV is set to receive its first-ever makeover in India. In the latest development, a prototype version of the upcoming car has been spotted doing test runs in a heavily camouflaged avatar. This sighting offers a first glimpse into the upcoming sub-compact SUV. Despite the covers, several design elements from the Punch EV are evident in this facelifted model. The official launch is anticipated around mid-2025, as previously indicated by the automaker.

The SUV's design is inspired by Punch EV

The refreshed Punch appears to have borrowed its front design from Punch EV. The muscular bonnet, split-type headlamp setup, and sharp-looking bumpers bear a striking resemblance to those of the all-electric model. But unlike its electric counterpart, this ICE-powered version is not expected to feature a full-width LED light bar up front. The alloy wheels also seem to sport a new design in this facelifted version.

Interior updates and differences expected

The interior of the Punch (facelift) is also expected to incorporate updates from its electric sibling. However, Tata Motors has clarified that the equipment list for both models will differ, similar to the Nexon twins. This suggests that while some features may be shared, the EV version will likely have more advanced equipment compared to its ICE counterpart.

Mechanically, the Punch will remain unchanged

Refreshed Punch is expected to retain the same mechanical specifications as the current model. It will continue to be powered by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 86hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. The CNG variant of the Punch, producing slightly lower power figures, is also expected to launch soon after the petrol-powered version.

The facelifted SUV will face tough competition

Since its arrival in India, Tata Punch has created a new sub-compact SUV segment in India. However, competition has grown with the entry of Hyundai EXTER and Citroen C3 into this space. This rapidly expanding segment is also set to welcome Maruti Suzuki's Y43 SUV by late-2026. Therefore, the upcoming Punch (facelift) will face a more competitive market than its predecessor.