Audi previews facelifted S3 in sedan, hatchback styles: Expected features

What's the story Audi has given us a sneak peek at its revamped S3 model. It boasts major mechanical upgrades and a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter petrol engine. The new mill cranks out 329hp of power and 420Nm of torque, a significant jump from the previous version. The refreshed S3 comes in both hatchback and sedan styles, with a full reveal planned for later this year.

Tweaked transmission and rear torque splitter

The enhanced engine in the latest Audi S3 is matched with a fine-tuned seven-speed, DCT transmission that cuts gear shift times in half when flooring the accelerator. Thanks to a rear torque splitter borrowed from the RS3, grip and handling are improved by optimally distributing torque between the two rear wheels. While the S3 doesn't have a dedicated drift mode, this new hardware should make it more fun to drive when taking sharp turns.

Bigger brakes and stickier tires for improved safety

To accommodate the increased power, Audi has outfitted the new S3 with larger front axle brakes. The 18-inch steel brakes now measure 357mm in diameter and are 4mm thicker at 34mm. New twin-piston calipers and bigger pads offer a larger friction surface for enhanced braking performance. Audi has also teamed up with Falken to create a new set of stickier 235/35 tires for the 19-inch wheels, further improving grip and handling.

Suspension and steering upgrades

The front axle of the refreshed Audi S3 sports a new pivot bearing on the MacPherson strut and sturdier wishbones. Along with an advanced progressive steering system and fine-tuned dampers, Audi claims the S3 is now sharper than ever. The complete unveiling of the updated S3, as well as the entire revamped A3 lineup, is scheduled for later in 2024.