By Dwaipayan Roy 01:02 pm Feb 13, 202401:02 pm

What's the story Tata Motors has slashed the prices of its Nexon.EV and Tiago.EV models in India. Tiago.EV is now available at Rs. 7.99 lakh a decrease of Rs. 70,000, and the Nexon.EV starts at Rs. 14.49 lakh, a reduction of up to Rs. 1.2 lakh. The Long Range version of the Nexon.EV is now priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The price cut is due to reduced battery cell costs.

Battery cost reduction lead to price cut

According to Vivek Srivatsa Chief Commercial Officer, TPEM, the drop in battery cell prices has enabled Tata Motors to pass on the savings directly to customers. He said, "With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers." This move aims to speed up the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by making them more affordable across the country.

Variants and range

Tiago.EV comes in four trims - XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux - with two versions available: Medium Range and Long Range. The claimed driving range for these models is between 250-315km. The Nexon.EV is up for grabs in three variants - Creative, Fearless, and Empowered. The Medium Range version provides a claimed range of 325km per charge, and the Long Range version offers a range of 465km.

Price comparison with competitors

After the price reduction, the base variant of the Tiago.EV is now Rs. 1 lakh more expensive than the recently discounted MG Comet EV's base variant. The MG Comet EV, which also saw a price cut, starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh. Tata Motors' decision to lower its electric vehicles' prices is expected to appeal to a broader customer base, further encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles in the market.