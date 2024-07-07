In brief Simplifying... In brief A speeding BMW, driven by Mihir, the son of a Sena leader, tragically struck and killed Kaveri Nakva, a fish seller from Worli's Koliwada area.

After the accident, Mihir contacted his father and then disappeared, while his father and driver were detained by police.

The main accused is Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of Rajesh Shah, deputy leader of the Shiv Sena

Speeding BMW that killed woman driven by Sena leader's son

What's the story The son of a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader was behind the wheels of a speeding BMW when it hit a bike, killing a woman and injuring her husband on Sunday, police said. The main accused is Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of Rajesh Shah, deputy leader of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra's Palghar district. He is currently absconding, and his phone has also been switched off. Police suspect Mihir was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Victims's profile

Victim identified: Couple's routine trip ends in tragedy

The deceased, Kaveri Nakva, and her husband Pradik Nakva were residents of Worli's Koliwada area. The couple, who earn their living by selling fish, were returning from Sassoon Dock when their scooter was hit by the BMW. The collision resulted in them being thrown onto the bonnet of the SUV. While Pradik sustained minor injuries, Kaveri was run over by the car and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigation progress

Post-Accident developments: Accused on the run, father detained

After the accident, Mihir reportedly contacted his father about the crash before turning off his phone. Meanwhile, his father and driver, Rajendra Singh Bijawat, have been taken into police custody. The authorities have registered a case under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and destruction of evidence among others.

Accident night

Mihir insisted on driving the car

Mihir and their driver were in the car when the accident occurred, NDTV reported, citing police sources. According to the police sources, Mihir drank at a bar in Juhu on Saturday night, and on the way home, he asked the driver to take him for a long drive. When the car pulled into Worli, Mihir insisted on driving. But soon after he took the wheel, the speeding BMW collided with the couple's scooter as they were going home.

Investigation details

'No one will do anything': Victim's husband

The husband of the victim, who managed to escape with few injuries, told the media that he is doubtful justice will be delivered. "I have two children, what will I do. These are big people, nobody will do anything, we will suffer," he said. Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena Leader Eknath Shinde has assured action, stating, "Law will take its own course, everyone is equal before law. I have spoken to the police and strict action will be taken."