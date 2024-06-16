In brief Simplifying... In brief In the wake of a recent incident involving alleged EVM fraud in India, politicians and tech mogul Elon Musk have voiced concerns over the security of electronic voting machines.

While some, like Musk, advocate for their elimination, others, including BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, defend the security of India's custom-designed, network-isolated M3 EVMs.

Amidst this debate, experts maintain that these third-generation machines, upgraded by a team from three prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology, are tamper-proof and secure.

Debate over security of India's EVMs

Gandhi joins EVM debate after Elon Musk flags hacking risks

By Chanshimla Varah 02:48 pm Jun 16, 202402:48 pm

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has joined the debate regarding the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) after Elon Musk called for their scrapping due to their vulnerability to hacking. To make his point, the Congress scion shared a news clipping that said a man had used a mobile phone, which was connected to an EVM, at a counting center. This mobile phone was then used to generate an OTP that unlocked the EVM machine.

EVM scrutiny

MP's brother-in-law booked for using phone at counting center

The man in question has now been identified as the brother-in-law of newly elected Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar. He won the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat by 48 votes. The accused, Mangesh Pandilkar, has been booked for using a phone at the counting center on June 4. Citing this example, Gandhi wrote, "EVMs in India are a "black box," and nobody is allowed to scrutinize them. Democracy ends up becoming a sham...prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability."

Read Gandhi's post here

Fraud allegations

Alleged EVM fraud sparks outrage among politicians

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted strongly to this incident, calling it "a fraud at the highest level" and criticizing the Election Commission of India for its inaction. "If ECI doesn't step in this will be the biggest election result scam after Chandigarh Mayor election and will see this battle in the courts. This brazenness has to be punished," she posted on X.

EVM elimination

Elon Musk advocates for elimination of EVMs

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a different stance than his opposition counterparts, calling Musk's views about EVMs "wrong." In a long post, Chandrasekhar said Musk's statement is a "sweeping generalization statement that implies no one can build secure digital hardware" and that India would be pleased to run a tutorial on EVMs. "Musk's view may apply to US and other places..But Indian EVMs are custom designed, secure and isolated from any network or media," he wrote.

Paper ballots

Indian EVMs: Secure and tamper-proof, says experts

Notably, India uses third-generation EVMs, also known as M3 EVMs. They are tamper-proof, and attempting to open them causes them to enter "Safety Mode" and become inoperable. A dedicated team from three prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology upgraded these machines to ensure robustness and security. Professor Dinesh K Sharma from IIT Bombay told NDTV that "Indian EVMs are different from other EVMs in the world. The M3 EVMs have no connection to any other device, not even mains power supply."