Bengaluru topped India's electric car registrations in 2023, thanks to its tech-savvy workforce, superior road infrastructure, and a thriving EV ecosystem.

Delhi followed closely, with Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune trailing behind.

Delhi followed closely, with Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune trailing behind. This marks a shift from 2022 when Mumbai led the pack, highlighting the rapid growth of the electric vehicle market in India.

The city registered 8,690 electric cars last year

Bengaluru led India in electric car registrations last year

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:17 pm Jun 16, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Bengaluru has emerged as the leader in electric car registrations in India, outpacing major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune in 2023. According to data from JATO Dynamics India, the city registered 8,690 electric cars last year, marking a significant increase of 121.2% from the previous year's 2,479 units. This surge contributed to the overall growth of electric car registrations in India, which saw a 143.7% increase in 2023 with a total of 87,927 units.

Delhi and Mumbai follow Bengaluru

Delhi closely followed Bengaluru in electric car registrations, recording 8,211 units in 2023. The capital city secured the second position in terms of total number of electric car registrations. Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune claimed the third, fourth, and fifth positions with registrations of 6,408 units, 5,425 units, and 3,991 units, respectively. This marks a significant shift from 2022 when Mumbai led in electric car registrations with 4,745 units.

Bengaluru's electric car registrations surge in 2023

Bengaluru's impressive growth in electric car registrations is attributed to its tech-savvy workforce, better road infrastructure, and a robust EV ecosystem. Ravi G Bhatia, President and Director of JATO Dynamics India, also highlighted the role of subsidized electricity for charging and widespread public charging stations, in driving this growth. These factors have contributed to Bengaluru's significant lead in electric car registrations in India.