Delhi water crisis: Government to impose ₹2,000 fine for wastage

By Chanshimla Varah 04:34 pm May 29, 202404:34 pm

What's the story In the face of a severe water crisis and an ongoing heatwave, Delhi authorities have imposed a ₹2,000 fine for individuals found wasting water. This measure aims to promote water conservation and ensure judicious use of this vital resource during this challenging period. Neighborhoods in South Delhi such as Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Hauz Khas, and Chittaranjan Park will now receive water only once a day, instead of the usual twice.

City officials urge citizens to conserve water

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has written to the Delhi Jal Board CEO, directing him to immediately deploy 200 teams across the region. They will crack down on car washing with pipes, overflowing water tanks, and using domestic water for construction or commercial uses. Atishi directed that teams be deployed beginning Thursday (May 30), with a ₹2,000 fine imposed on anyone seen misusing water. She also stated that any unlawful water connections at building sites or commercial establishments would be disconnected.

Atishi's letter to Delhi Jal Board CEO

Atishi blames Haryana for the shortage of water

In the letter, she blamed Haryana for the shortage of water, stating that the neighbor "is not releasing Delhi's share of water." The Aam Aadmi Party's leader had repeated the charge last week as well, claiming that the alleged water crisis is part of a larger strategy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to undermine AAP's campaign efforts. If no action is taken, the party will move an urgent application to the Supreme Court, she added.

DJB's summer bulletin

According to the DJB's summer bulletin, the city's overall water output on Tuesday was 978 million gallons per day (MGD), with Wazirabad contributing 110 MGD out of 131 MGD available capacity. This was a small improvement above Monday's production of 969.32 MGD. However, the issues at Wazirabad continue to have an influence on total supplies. Areas in North and South West Delhi, including Mehrauli and Chattarpur, are also facing significant water issues.