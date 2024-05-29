Next Article

No relief from heatwave in northern India, 'red alert' issued

By Chanshimla Varah 01:45 pm May 29, 202401:45 pm

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in several regions of the country, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 46 degrees in Delhi. An orange alert has also been declared for Uttar Pradesh due to intense heatwave conditions. The IMD anticipates these extreme weather conditions to gradually reduce after Wednesday.

Weather forecast

Heatwave conditions expected in various regions

"Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in many or most parts of Rajasthan; in some or many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi; in isolated parts of West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh during May 27-29 and gradual reduction thereafter," the IMD stated. The weather department also predicts heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Jammu division till Wednesday and in Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh till Thursday.

Weather analysis

Heatwave due to absence of western disturbances

According to IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the heatwave conditions over northwest and central India are due to the absence of western disturbances. However, he mentioned that a fresh western disturbance was expected over parts of northwest India this week, which may provide respite from the heatwave conditions after Thursday (May 30). Notably, Churu in Rajasthan recorded the country's highest temperature at 50.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Cyclone alert

Northeastern states on red alert for heavy rainfall

On the contrary, the northeastern states are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday due to Cyclone Remal. The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall. States like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to receive heavy rainfall ranging from 115.5mm to 204.4mm on May 29. Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall from May 29 to June 1.