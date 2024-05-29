Next Article

JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam granted bail

Delhi HC grants bail to Sharjeel in 2020 riots case

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:22 pm May 29, 202401:22 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition A Division Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain granted statutory bail to Imam. He was imprisoned under sedition charges and an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case for allegedly making inflammatory speeches in Delhi's Jamia area and Aligarh Muslim University. Notably, despite the bail, Imam will remain in jail for other charges in the Delhi riots conspiracy case

Prosecution's argument

Allegations against Imam

According to the prosecution, Imam allegedly delivered speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, in which he threatened to sever Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India. Imam was subsequently booked in a case by the Delhi Police's Special Branch. Initially charged with sedition, the case later included Section 13 of the UAPA.

Custody details

Imam's custody and previous bail denial

Imam has been in custody since January 28, 2020. He argued before the trial court that he had been in custody for four years and the maximum sentence for his offense under Section 13 of UAPA is seven years if convicted. The trial court denied Imam bail on February 17, stating that his custody could be extended in "exceptional circumstances" after hearing the prosecution's case. However, the high court allowed his appeal after hearing arguments from both sides.