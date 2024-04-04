Next Article

Delhi HC on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC rejects PIL to remove Kejriwal as CM

By Tanya Shrivastava Apr 04, 2024

What's the story The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from his role as the chief minister of the national capital. This ruling follows Kejriwal's arrest on corruption charges last month. Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, who presided over the case, said "let democracy take its course," while rejecting the plea.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) due to his alleged involvement in an excise policy scam, implicating his party just weeks before an election. His legal representative questioned the timing of these arrests during a plea for interim relief, suggesting it was an attempt to "demolish the Aam Aadmi Party before the first vote is cast." Kejriwal remains in Delhi's Tihar Jail, with his judicial custody extended until April 15.

Official stance

Court declines to advise Lieutenant Governor on resignation

The court also refrained from advising Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on whether he should press for Kejriwal's resignation. The court stated, "He (Mr. Saxena) doesn't need our guidance. We are nobody to advise him. He will do whatever he has to, in accordance with the law." Earlier in a statement, Saxena said that the Delhi government will not be run from jail.

Petition rejection

Hindu Sena's petition dismissed, encouraged to focus on national interest

The petition for Kejriwal's removal was initiated by the Hindu Sena. The court, however, urged the petitioner to concentrate on national interest rather than personal grievances. It suggested that if they wished to continue their pursuit, they should bring their concerns before another forum. This follows similar dismissals of petitions earlier this year and last week.

Ongoing investigation

Enforcement Directorate probes alleged liquor excise scam

The ED is currently investigating an alleged scam involving a discontinued liquor excise policy for the national capital. The federal agency suspects that profit margins were manipulated to hide bribes paid for alcohol sales licenses. It is believed that this money, estimated to be at least ₹45 crore, was used by the AAP to finance its Goa and Punjab election campaigns.

Counter-claims

Kejriwal denies allegations, accuses BJP of political intimidation

Kejriwal and the AAP have categorically denied all allegations related to the liquor policy scam. They accuse the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using central agencies like the ED to target and intimidate political opponents before elections. The BJP has refuted these accusations.