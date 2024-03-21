Next Article

So far, Kejriwal has ignored eight summonses by the ED

Ask ED to not take coercive action: Kejriwal to HC

By Chanshimla Varah 11:35 am Mar 21, 202411:35 am

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a new petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking protection from any coercive steps by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case. The development came on the day the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor is scheduled to appear before the ED after it issued a ninth summons last week, ordering the same. A division bench, chaired by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, will hear the matter on Thursday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The ED has filed two criminal complaints against Kejriwal in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Courts, stating that Kejriwal refused to comply with the summonses in the alleged liquor policy scam. So far, Kejriwal has ignored eight summonses by the ED, alleging they are illegal. With the general election nearing, Kejriwal has expressed concerns about being arrested if he appears before the ED for interrogation.

Kejriwal's counsel

ED has 'clear intent' to arrest him: Kejriwal's counsel

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, arguing for the Delhi chief minister, stated on Wednesday that Kejriwal will not appear before the ED because the agency has a "clear intent" to arrest him. To this argument, the Delhi High Court sought the ED's response on the maintainability of Kejriwal's petition contesting the summonses. Kejriwal was also given one week to file a response.

Court questions

Court questions Kejriwal's non-appearance and legal action

At the same time, the court questioned Kejriwal's refusal to appear before the investigative agency for questioning in the excise policy case. The court pointed out that immediate arrest is not standard procedure and indicated that Kejriwal's status in the case would be clarified once he appeared before the ED. Furthermore, it questioned why appropriate legal action had not been taken if Kejriwal anticipated arrest.

BJP leader

BJP leader charges Kejriwal with law evasion

Reacting to Kejriwal's plea in the Delhi High Court, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s leader Harish Khurana accused Kejriwal of dodging and disrespecting law enforcement by avoiding ED summons. Khurana stated, "The Delhi CM is again evading the ED's summons. [Arvind Kejriwal] Why are you running from the government? Only you know that. You are disrespecting the law. You are not above the law." "The way you are running away clearly shows that you are hiding something."

Delhi excise policy case

What was the Delhi excise policy case

The Delhi excise policy case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering in the creation and implementation of the 2021-22 Delhi government's excise policy, which was later scrapped. Central probe agencies alleged that wholesaler profit margins were artificially boosted to 12% from 5%. Furthermore, they also claimed that the regulation promoted cartelization and benefited those ineligible for liquor licenses for financial gain. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently imprisoned in relation to this case.