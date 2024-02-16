PM Modi will lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs. 9,750 crore

Everything about the new 28.5-km-long Gurugram Metro project

By Chanshimla Varah 02:37 pm Feb 16, 202402:37 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rewari, Haryana, on Friday to lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs. 9,750 crore. These initiatives, spanning the urban transport, health, rail, and tourism sectors, aim to enhance infrastructure and connectivity in the region. Among the significant projects is the Gurugram Metro Rail project, which is being developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,450 crore. Here's how the project will benefit the people of Haryana.

Next Article

Project details

Project will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5

The project will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 before merging into Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram's existing metro network at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City. The project will have a 1.85-km spur line at the Dwarka Expressway. The project is a significant step in fulfilling the prime minister's objective of providing citizens with world-class, environmentally friendly mass rapid urban transportation systems.

Project duration

Project expected to be completed within 4 years

The elevated metro route will be 28.5 kilometers long and will include 27 stations. The Dwarka Expressway will also be linked to this metro route by constructing a station at Sector 101. The new metro rail link from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City will have 27 metro stations. These locations include HUDA City Centre, Sector 45, Cyber Park, and Subhash Chowk, among others. The project is expected to be completed within four years.

Twitter Post

PM Modi arrives in Rewari, Haryana

HMRTC

Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation will execute the project

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) will oversee the project. The existing Gurugram metro was executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The project was initially envisioned in 2017, but came to fruition only recently. On June 7, 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the Gurugram Metro project, which will span the entire old Gurugram. It also approved a 1.85-kilometer spur on the Dwarka Expressway.

AIIMS Rewari

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS, Rewari

Aside from the Gurugram Metro project, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari. The institute will be built on 203 acres of land for a cost of approximately Rs. 1,650 crore. It will include a hospital complex with 720 beds, a medical college with 100 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, and an AYUSH block with 30 rooms. It will also have residential accommodations for faculty, staff, and students.