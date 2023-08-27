Punjab: Man killed after being dragged for 500m in Hoshiarpur

India

Punjab: Man killed after being dragged for 500m in Hoshiarpur

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 27, 2023 | 05:11 pm 2 min read

Tragic accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur has claimed tractor driver's life (Representational image)

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old tractor driver, Sukhdev Singh, died after being caught between the tires of his tractor and dragged for 500 meters in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, PTI reported. The accident occurred when a truck carrying a stone crusher collided with Singh's sand-laden tractor-trailer from behind near Shahpur village. Meanwhile, the police said the accused driver of the truck was yet to be arrested.

Father leads protest demanding justice for son

Following the accident, Singh's father, Jaswinder Singh, launched a protest with relatives and locals. They blocked a road for six hours, demanding the arrest of the truck driver who allegedly fled the scene after dragging Singh's tractor for 500 meters, leading to his death. Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Major Singh, however, pacified the protesters after assuring them the accused would be arrested soon. While the incident occurred on Saturday, reports about the same emerged on Sunday.

Search for accused truck driver continues

Singh's body parts were reportedly found scattered in separate directions as he was dragged for 500m after the high-impact collision between his tractor and the accused's truck. "The incident was so tragic that [Singh's] body parts were scattered in different directions. Subsequently, the truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle," PTI quoted a police official as saying. The victim was a resident of the Bhanglan Khera village in Punjab's Rupnagar district.

Similar recent incidents in Punjab

Several similar road accidents have been reported in the state in recent months. On April 7, three members of a family died, and two others sustained injuries when their car rammed into a truck in Fazilka. Similarly, at least 10 pilgrims were killed and 31 others were injured in two separate accidents on April 13 involving a truck and tractor, respectively, in Hoshiarpur.

Share this timeline