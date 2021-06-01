Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-COVID-19 complications

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Tuesday morning due to post-COVID-19 complications. According to sources, the minister is admitted under Dr. Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at AIIMS. The Education Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

Details

The minister had tested positive on April 21

AIIMS officials have not shared any details about his symptoms and latest health issues. "He (Pokhriyal) was admitted due to post-COVID-19 complications on Tuesday morning. He is admitted under Dr. Neeraj Nishchal," a source said. The 61-year-old minister had tested positive on April 21 and the news was shared on his Twitter handle. However, he made a full recovery soon and even resumed office.

Boards

Decision on Class XII board exams was expected today

Pokhriyal was expected to announce the final decision on the Class 12 board exams schedule and format today. However, it might now be pushed forward due to his ill health. After a high-level meeting on May 23, the minister had said that there was a broad consensus among states about conducting the exams, and an informed, collaborative decision would be taken by June 1.

Letter

Priyanka Gandhi had written to Pokhriyal regarding the matter

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had written to Pokhriyal on Monday to not hold Class 12 board exams amid the pandemic, saying children will be subjected to great injustice if they are pushed into circumstances that endanger their lives. "I have written to the Minister of Education summarising numerous suggestions I received from students, parents, and teachers... Their voice must be heard," she tweeted.

Twitter Post

Gandhi shared the letter on Twitter