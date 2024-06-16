In brief Simplifying... In brief Yamaha is diving into the electric vehicle market in India, investing ₹332 crore in local EV start-up, River Mobility, in 2023.

The company is designing an electric scooter specifically for the tech-savvy, environmentally conscious Gen Z demographic, but will continue to produce its traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles.

Yamaha's future plans include the introduction of one or two electric models by 2030 and exploring ethanol and biofuel as emission-reducing alternatives.

The upcoming electric scooter is expected to be a rugged offering

Yamaha's unique electric scooter for India: What we know

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:18 pm Jun 16, 202412:18 pm

What's the story Yamaha is gearing up to launch an electric scooter in India, marking its foray into the country's electric vehicle (EV) market. The project, a joint venture between Yamaha's Japanese and Indian branches, has been in the works for a year. The company is striving to create a distinctive product that embodies Yamaha's core values of performance, speed, and style. The upcoming electric scooter is expected to be a rugged offering tailored specifically for the local market.

Investment

Yamaha's significant investment in Indian EV startup

In 2023, Yamaha made a substantial investment of ₹332 crore in the Indian EV start-up, River Mobility. This move underscores Yamaha's commitment to its EV operations in India and its confidence in the potential of this market. Despite acknowledging the current lack of profitability in the EV sector, Yamaha views this partnership as a strategic step toward enhancing its understanding of EV technology.

Target audience

Yamaha's electric scooter tailored for Gen Z

The upcoming e-scooter has been specifically designed for the Gen Z demographic, aged between 18 and 25. This age group is increasingly becoming a key target market for EV manufacturers due to their heightened environmental awareness and tech-savvy nature. However, Yamaha is cautious about launching its electric scooter too early in a competitive market, fearing it could disrupt their existing network and impede sales.

Future strategy

Yamaha's commitment to ICE vehicles and future plans

Despite its focus on electric vehicles, Yamaha will continue to manufacture Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) motorcycles and scooters, which currently make up 70-80% of its sales. The company plans to introduce one or two electric models by 2030. Yamaha also sees potential in ethanol and biofuel as alternatives for reducing vehicle emissions. The company is currently formulating its new plan for 2025-27, which will outline strategies for introducing electric models in India.