Next Article

HPCL has set a target to install 5,000 EV charging stations by December 2024

Tata Motors partners with HPCL to expand EV charging network

By Mudit Dube 05:01 pm Mar 30, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM), the electric vehicle division of Tata Motors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL). The partnership aims to expand the network of public charging stations across India. Leveraging HPCL's extensive fuel station network and TPEM's experience from over 1.2 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads, the initiative plans to establish chargers at locations frequently visited by Tata EV owners.

EV adoption

Partnership aims to boost EV adoption with user-friendly solutions

The collaboration between TPEM and HPCL also seeks to promote the adoption of electric vehicles by introducing user-friendly charging solutions such as RFID cards. Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer at TPEM, underscored the significance of this partnership for infrastructure development to support the burgeoning EV customer base. He stated that the alliance could potentially revolutionize India's charging infrastructure landscape by leveraging TPEM's extensive insights into EV usage and HPCL's nationwide network.

Expansion plan

HPCL sets ambitious goal for EV charging infrastructure

HPCL has set a target to install 5,000 EV charging stations by December 2024 across its 21,500 fuel stations nationwide. Debashis Chakraverty, Chief General Manager, Retail Strategy & BD at HPCL, expressed that through this alliance with TPEM, HPCL aims to strategically expand its EV charging infrastructure at locations with higher charging demand. This move is expected to alleviate range anxiety among EV customers.

Market leadership

TPEM dominates India's growing electric car market

Tata's EV arm currently holds a 68% market share in India's gradually expanding electric car market. The company offers four models: Punch EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV. Recently, TPEM inaugurated its first-ever EV-only showroom in Gurugram. Meanwhile, HPCL has already installed a total of 3,050 EV charging stations, including battery swapping stations, across the country.