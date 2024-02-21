The 2024 Dacia Spring EV boasts a driving range of up to 220km on a single charge (Photo credit: Dacia)

Dacia unveils 2024 Spring hatchback based on Renault's KWID EV

What's the story Dacia, Renault's sister brand from Romania, has unveiled the 2024 Spring EV, a second-generation model inspired by the Renault KWID EV. The revamped Spring EV boasts a major design makeover, a completely new interior, and a significant upgrade in equipment. The newest all-electric model resembles the recently revealed Dacia Duster and maintains its status as one of the most budget-friendly EVs in its class.

Upgrades

Design upgrades and ADAS safety features

The 2024 Dacia Spring EV sports a significant design upgrade. It features sleek horizontal LED DRLs that blend into the grille, which is finished in glossy black with off-white accents. The headlamps are located on the bumper below. The new model also includes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as lane-keeping assistance, advanced emergency braking, and a driver attention monitoring system. This ensures compliance with Europe's new GSR2 safety regulations.

Interiors

Interior improvements and tech enhancements

Inside, the Spring EV showcases a brand new dashboard inspired by the Duster, exuding a modern yet rugged charm. The updated steering wheel has integrated controls, while the infotainment screen and air conditioner controls are borrowed from the Duster. Plenty of physical controls and buttons are available, along with unique accessory mounts on the center console and dashboard. Higher-end variants feature a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with OTA update capabilities and extra storage space on the passenger side of the dashboard.

Specifications

Powertrain, battery, and range details

The Spring EV borrows its mechanical specifications from the previous-generation KWID EV, with a single electric motor delivering either 45hp or 65hp of power. The more powerful version can hit 0-100kp/h in 13.7 seconds. A compact 26.8kWh battery offers a claimed range of over 220km per charge. The 45hp model can charge at a maximum of 11kW (AC), while the 65hp variant comes with 30kW DC charging as standard.