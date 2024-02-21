Ather 450 Apec rolls on 12-inch designer wheels

Ather Energy starts production of its most powerful EV

By Pradnesh Naik 05:25 pm Feb 21, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based EV maker, has kicked off production of its most powerful electric scooter, the 450 Apex. The limited edition model marks the company's 10th anniversary, with deliveries set to start in March. The 450 Apex outperforms its predecessor, the 450X, boasting a top speed of 100km/h and a quicker acceleration time.

Next Article

Performance

Enhanced performance and new features in Ather 450 Apex

The 450 Apex's initial acceleration has seen a 13% improvement, hitting 0 to 40km/h in a mere 2.9 seconds. Its 40 to 80km/h acceleration has improved by 30%. The PMS electric motor now generates 7kW (9.3hp), an upgrade from the 450X's 6.4kW (8.5hp). Peak torque remains at 26Nm. The e-scooter also debuts a new Warp+ mode, replacing the 450X's Warp mode. There's also a Magic Twist feature for regenerative braking.

Upcoming model

Ather Energy teases upcoming Rizta electric scooter

Besides the 450 Apex, Ather Energy is also working on a new family scooter called Rizta. Though details are limited, teaser images hint at a spacious seat and generous floorboard space. The Rizta is expected to come with a touchscreen instrument cluster powered by AtherStack, offering Google Maps and Bluetooth connectivity. More information about Rizta is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.