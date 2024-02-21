Hero Mavrick 440 features an all-LED lighting setup

Hero Mavrick 440's deliveries to commence on April 15

By Pradnesh Naik 05:10 pm Feb 21, 202405:10 pm

What's the story Hero MotoCorp's most powerful motorcycle, the Mavrick 440, will start reaching customers from April 15 onwards. It was launched in India earlier this month at Rs. 1.99 lakh and interested customers can book the tourer for Rs. 5,000. The Mavrick is the most affordable sub-500cc performance-focused roadster motorcycle on our shores, rivaling the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and Bajaj Dominar 400.

Specifications and features

Mavrick 440 is based on Harley-Davidson X 440

The Mavrick 440 is based on the Harley-Davidson X 440 and represents Hero MotoCorp's foray into the high-end sub-500cc market. Its 440cc, air-and-oil-cooled engine generates 27hp of power at 6,000rpm and 36Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The bike features a steel trellis frame, a telescopic fork, and dual shock absorbers, and rides on either 17-inch wire-spoke or alloy wheels. The bikemaker offers three variants, with the top-tier model boasting a digital instrument console complete with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Competitors

Primarily competes against Triumph Speed 400

In the competitive world of motorcycles, the Hero Mavrick 440 primarily goes head-to-head with the Triumph Speed 400 and its sibling, the Harley-Davidson X 440. While opinions on the Mavrick's design may vary, early reviews by critics praised its engine performance and handling. As Hero MotoCorp enters the premium motorcycle market with the Mavrick 440, riders can now book this affordable yet powerful option.