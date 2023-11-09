Is Hero Xoom 125R better than TVS NTorq Race XP

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Nov 09, 202312:05 am

TVS NTorq 125 Race XP features an all-LED lighting setup

Hero MotoCorp has revealed the Xoom 125R scooter at the 2023 EICMA in Milan, along with the VIDA V1 Coupe and all-new Xoom 160 Adventure. The performance-centric offering from India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer aims to dethrone the reigning 125cc champion, the TVS NTorq. Does the sporty newcomer pack enough grunt to take down the established rival on our shores?

The NTorq 125 has been one of the most popular models for TVS Motor Company in India in recent years. In its Race XP avatar, it is one of the most powerful scooters in the 125cc segment on our shores. However, Hero MotoCorp is now planning to challenge the Chennai-based brand for the top spot in the category, with the new Xoom 125R.

TVS NTorq 125 Race XP looks more sporty

The Hero Xoom 125R features an apron-mounted LED headlamp with integrated X-shaped DRL, sequential LED indicators, a single-piece seat, 14-inch alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. TVS NTorq 125 Race XP has an apron-mounted LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, a side-mounted exhaust, a special dual-tone paint scheme with aggressive decals, 12-inch designer wheels, and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster.

The NTorq 125 Race XP gets two riding modes

To ensure rider safety, both the Hero Xoom 125R and TVS NTorq 125 Race XP come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. The latter also gets two riding modes, namely Street and Race. Suspension duties on both scooters are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

The Ntorq 125 Race XP packs a 10hp, 125cc engine

Powering the TVS NTorq 125 Race XP is a 124.8cc, three-valve, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 10.2hp at 7,000rpm and peak torque of 10.8Nm at 5,500rpm. The Hero Xoom 125R draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The company is yet to disclose the power figures of the scooter. Both get a CVT gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the TVS NTorq 125 Race XP will set you back by Rs. 96,741. On the other hand, we expect the Hero Xoom 125R to carry a price tag of around Rs. 85,000 (all prices, ex-showroom) once launched. In our opinion, the NTorq 125 Race XP makes more sense on our shores with its sporty design, better safety features, and powerful engine.

