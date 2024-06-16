In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is getting a facelift with new alloy wheels, grille, and a revamped interior similar to the Creta.

Despite these changes, the powertrain will remain the same, offering 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Pricing details will be revealed at launch, but it's expected to cost more than the current model starting at ₹16.77 lakh.

The SUV will continue to offer a spacious 3-row layout

Hyundai Alcazar (facelift) to get new alloy wheels and grille

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:30 am Jun 16, 202411:30 am

What's the story Hyundai is gearing up to launch the 2024 Alcazar in India soon. The upcoming model has been spotted testing on multiple occasions, revealing several design changes. The latest spy shots suggest that the SUV will get a new set of alloy wheels, which could be larger than the current model's rims. The car will also feature a redesigned grille, updated bumpers, and revised headlamp and taillight designs.

Interiors

A look at the interior of the SUV

The interior of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will also undergo significant changes. The cabin is expected to mirror the updates seen in the Creta (facelift), which was launched earlier this year. The SUV will be equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens, an ADAS suite, ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver seat, as well as an electronic parking brake. The SUV will continue to offer a spacious three-row layout with a seven-seat configuration.

Engines

No changes in powertrain options

Despite the significant design and feature updates, the powertrain options for the new Hyundai Alcazar are expected to remain unchanged. The SUV will continue to be offered with a choice of 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and diesel engines. These engines will be mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, or a seven-speed DCT unit. The SUV will be available in multiple variants, including Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.

Information

How much will it cost?

Hyundai will disclose the availability and pricing details of the new Alcazar at the time of launch. However, it should cost more than the current model which starts at ₹16.77 lakh (ex-showroom).