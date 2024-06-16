In brief Simplifying... In brief Cadillac has unveiled two special edition Blackwing models, the CT5-V Le Monstre and the CT4-V Petit Pataud, as tributes to their racing heritage.

The Le Monstre, with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, and the Petit Pataud, with a 3.6-liter V6 engine, feature unique paintwork and interior accents, and will be produced in limited quantities of 101 and 50 units respectively. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Their production is limited to 151 examples

Cadillac unveils special edition Blackwing models to honor Le Mans

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:57 am Jun 16, 202409:57 am

What's the story Cadillac has introduced two special edition models, the CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre and CT4-V Blackwing Petit Pataud, to celebrate the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The cars are designed to pay tribute to Cadillac's racing legacy and the iconic race itself. They feature unique design elements, new color schemes, and limited edition badges. The CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre is inspired by a 1950 Cadillac race car, while the CT4-V Blackwing Petit Pataud pays homage to Cadillac's 1950 Le Mans debut.

Car #1

CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre: A tribute to Cadillac's racing history

The CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre is a tribute to a race car that shared its nickname and the 101st running of Le Mans. It flaunts a custom Magnus Metal Frost paintwork with Stormhawk Blue carbon fiber accents. The interior is finished with blue accents and a heritage number "2" etched into the seatbacks. Custom sill plates also feature this heritage number design. The phrases "Le Monstre" and "75 Years" are etched onto each corner of the vehicle.

Engine

A powerhouse of performance

The CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre is powered by a factory-supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that can deliver an impressive 668hp. The limited edition model will have badges inside to signify its exclusivity. Only 101 units of the CT5-V will be produced, adding to its allure for collectors and enthusiasts. Cadillac has not yet disclosed the pricing.

Car #2

CT4-V Blackwing Petit Pataud: A nod to Cadillac's racing debut

The CT4-V Blackwing Petit Pataud is named after the Series 61 racing car that debuted at Le Mans in 1950. It shares the Magnus Metal Frost paintjob and Stormhawk Blue carbon fiber accents, with its larger counterpart but has a heritage number "3" and a black leather interior. The Blackwing Petit Pataud is powered by a 3.6-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine that delivers 472hp. Only 50 examples of this model will be available, further enhancing its exclusivity.