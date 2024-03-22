Next Article

Mitsubishi Motors reveals Pajero Sport (facelift) globally: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 04:31 pm Mar 22, 202404:31 pm

What's the story Mitsubishi Motors has unveiled the 2024 iteration of its popular seven-seater SUV, the Pajero Sport, in several global markets. This represents the second and possibly last makeover for the capable model, which has been a top choice for SUV enthusiasts in countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia since 2015. The rugged offering was phased out in India last year due to a lack of sales, and the arrival of competitors like MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, and Hyundai TUCSON.

Design

Pajero Sport (facelift) showcases new exterior elements

The revamped Pajero Sport maintains its overall silhouette but introduces several fresh exterior elements. It now features a hexagonal front grille, updated front and rear bumpers, revised skid plates, and subtly reimagined projector LED headlamps. Moreover, the revised SUV rolls on new 18-inch black alloy wheels and gets blacked-out auto-folding ORVMs, door handles, and a roof for a sophisticated appearance.

Interiors

Upgraded interior for the new-age SUV

The inside of the refreshed Pajero Sport SUV showcases a dual-tone black-burgundy theme with a novel diamond pattern on the seats. It comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with an equally large fully digital instrument panel. Other amenities include power-adjustable front seats, a 12.1-inch entertainment display for rear passengers, an electronic parking brake, powered tailgate, a 360-degree-view camera, and an air purifier for improved comfort.

Powertrain

It retains the potent 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, diesel engine

The upgraded Pajero Sport is powered by a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, diesel engine that is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The motor develops 184hp/430Nm. It provides both two-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) options with four distinct off-road settings like Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand, and Rock. Safety is a priority with Mitsubishi's Diamond Sense ADAS suite, featuring adaptive cruise control, a forward collision prevention system, rear traffic alert, blind spot warning, and lane change assistance.