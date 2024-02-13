The car has 90-degree swiveling doors

Chrysler's Halcyon EV concept greets and plays songs to drivers

What's the story Chrysler has unveiled the Halcyon, a cutting-edge all-electric concept car built on Stellantis's STLA Large platform. It will also be utilized for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona EV. The Halcyon boasts a roomy interior, a sleek low profile, and an 800V architecture. Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell stated, "The Chrysler Halcyon Concept creates a level of serenity that fully represents the Halcyon name." The automaker plans to launch its first EV in 2025 and transition to an all-electric brand by 2028.

The Halcyon is equipped with Level 4 self-driving technology, enabling the driver to sit back and enjoy the ride. The steering wheel and pedals can retract completely, and a stargazing mode alters the glass's opacity and reclines the seat for optimal viewing. A transparent screen spanning from pillar to pillar and a full-screen augmented heads-up display keeps occupants informed, whether they're driving or not. A lithium-sulfur battery powers the car, but its output remains undisclosed.

Chrysler's Halcyon concept incorporates AI for a personalized driving experience. The car welcomes drivers with a unique display of light and sound as they approach, and preps for the drive based on weather conditions and the driver's schedule. Biometric scanners identify drivers, and once inside, soothing sounds play while settings adjust to their preferences. This calming audio is visualized on the vehicle's display screens, creating an immersive experience Chrysler dubs "Harmony in Motion."

Although there's no word on whether Halcyon will be produced as is, the concept represents a step toward Chrysler's goal of becoming an all-electric brand. According to Feuell, the Halcyon demonstrates innovative and eco-friendly mobility solutions that not only embrace technology, but also offer value to customers. Chrysler envisions the Halcyon as a vehicle that fosters a genuine, personal connection between the car and the driver.