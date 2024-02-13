It gets a 471cc, parallel-twin engine

Honda begins deliveries of NX500 adventure tourer in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:25 pm Feb 13, 202403:25 pm

What's the story Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has begun delivering its latest adventure tourer, the NX500, across the nation. Priced at Rs. 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), this middleweight motorcycle replaces the previously available CB500X on our shores. As the global successor to the CB500X, the NX500 offers a combination of touring and off-roading capabilities. It runs on a 471cc, parallel-twin engine.

Looks

Design and color options

Unveiled globally in late 2021, the Honda NX500 adventure bike boasts a tall stance, a single-piece LED headlight, and a transparent visor. Its prominent fuel tank enhances the bike's commanding presence on the road. Customers can choose from three color options, namely Grand Prix Red, Gunpowder Black, and Pearl Horizon White.

Specs

Engine specifications and performance

Honda NX500 features an upgraded 471cc, parallel-twin engine, generating 46.9hp/43Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle's steel diamond-tube frame is equipped with 41mm Showa inverted front forks and a five-step preload pro-link mono-shock unit at the rear. Braking is provided by 296mm twin discs with two-piston calipers at the front and a 240mm sole disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear. Additionally, the bike includes dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control.

Extras

Additional features and competitors

The NX500 sports alloy wheels with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup. Other notable features include a slip-and-assist clutch, navigation using the Honda RoadSync mobile app, and a 5.0-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. With a 17.5-liter fuel tank and a 196kg kerb weight, the NX500 competes against the Benelli TRK 502, Kawasaki Versys 650, KTM 390 Adventure, and Royal Enfield Himalayan. The Honda NX500 is imported as a completely built unit (CBU).

