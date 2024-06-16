In brief Simplifying... In brief The new BMW 5 Series LWB, larger than its predecessor and the upcoming E-Class LWB, boasts a sleek '2.5-box design' and a spacious interior with increased back seat space.

However, it lacks sun shades for the rear windows and rear-seat adjustment, unlike the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB.

Packed with luxury and tech features like front-seat ventilation, matrix LED headlights, an 18-speaker audio system, and a dual curved screen layout, it borrows many elements from the pricier 7 Series.

Everything we know about BMW 5 Series LWB in India

What's the story BMW has unveiled the 5 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India, marking the first time this model has been introduced outside of China. This new addition to BMW's Indian lineup is the third long-wheelbase sedan, joining the 3 Series Gran Limousine and the 7 Series. The vehicle is set to take on the segment leader, the long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Pricing and additional technical specifications will be disclosed on July 24.

Design and dimensions

The 5 Series LWB outshines its predecessor

The new BMW 5 Series LWB stands out for its impressive dimensions, surpassing both its predecessor and the E-Class LWB. The car measures 5,175mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,520mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,105mm. This makes it bigger than the next-generation E-Class LWB which will be launched later this year. The exterior features a '2.5-box design' with a flowing roofline for a more coupe-like shape.

Interior

It offers enhanced back seat space

The extended wheelbase of the new BMW 5 Series LWB has significantly increased back seat space. The car offers ample legroom and headroom, with large windows and a moon roof providing plenty of light. However, it lacks sun shades for the rear windows and rear windscreen, a feature present in the previous generation 5 Series. The new model also does not include any form of rear-seat adjustment, a feature that is available in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB.

Features

A blend of luxury and technology

The BMW 5 Series LWB comes equipped with features such as front-seat ventilation, matrix LED headlights, an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and six USB-C ports. The dual curved screen layout comprises a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver's display. Many elements have been sourced from the more expensive 7 Series, enhancing the luxury and technology quotient of this new model.