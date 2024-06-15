In brief Simplifying... In brief A Tesla car, reportedly in self-driving mode, crashed into a police vehicle in California, raising fresh concerns about the safety of autonomous driving technology.

The driver, who was on his phone during the incident, has yet to confirm whether the car was in Autopilot or Full Self-Driving mode.

This incident adds to the ongoing debate about Tesla's self-driving features, which have been linked to several accidents and criticized for potentially misleading terminology.

Cop narrowly avoided the incoming vehicle

Tesla in self-driving mode crashes into police car in California

What's the story A Tesla vehicle, reportedly operating in self-driving mode, collided with a stationary police car in Fullerton, California. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday, while an officer was managing traffic at the site of another accident. The Fullerton Police Department confirmed that warning flares were deployed and the patrol car's emergency lights were activated. The officer, standing by his patrol vehicle, managed to avoid a potentially fatal accident by leaping out of the way as the Tesla approached.

Driver's distraction

Driver admitted phone use during crash

The driver of the Tesla admitted to having been using his phone, and the vehicle was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. However, it remains unclear whether the car was in Autopilot or Full Self-Driving mode during the incident. There is a chance the driver might be lying, shifting blame to controversial technology to evade responsibility. Confirmation awaits authorities reviewing Tesla's automatic crash report. Despite this, no serious injuries were reported.

Safety concerns

Self-driving technology under scrutiny

The incident underscores the ongoing debate about the safety and reliability of Tesla's self-driving features. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had previously investigated Tesla in 2021, following several incidents involving its cars colliding with emergency vehicles while in self-driving modes. The probe led to Tesla being mandated to issue software updates to two million cars. However, doubts persist about the effectiveness of these measures.

Controversy

Tesla's terminology and safety concerns

Tesla's self-driving features have been linked to numerous accidents, and have been criticized for potentially endangering occupants and other road users. The company has faced criticism over its use of terms like "Autopilot" and "Full-Self-Driving," which some argue could mislead drivers into believing their cars are fully autonomous. This has drawn attention from federal agencies such as NHTSA and state regulators who are concerned about potential driver complacency. Tesla has yet to comment on the latest incident.