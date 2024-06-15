Facelifted TVS Jupiter 110 to debut in India soon
TVS Motor Company is gearing up to launch an updated version of its popular Jupiter 110 scooter in India. The new model is currently undergoing testing in Maharashtra, as per reports. The revamped TVS Jupiter 110 is expected to feature a more dynamic design, with a significant update likely to be a new LED taillight. The company may also introduce fresh color options to enhance the scooter's visual glamor.
It will retain its mechanical specifications
The new TVS Jupiter 110 is expected to retain its current mechanical specifications, with a front telescopic fork and a mono-shock unit at the rear for suspension. The braking system will include drum brakes at both ends, with a disc brake option likely for the top-end variant. The scooter will continue to be powered by a 109.7cc, air-cooled engine that delivers a peak power of 7.77hp and a maximum torque of 8.8Nm.
It will feature a semi-digital instrument cluster
The updated TVS Jupiter should feature a semi-digital instrument cluster, similar to the one found on the ZX variant of the current model. The current Jupiter also offers a USB charging port at the front and TVS SmartXonnect technology, which offers turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and voice navigation. These features are likely to be retained in the updated version, enhancing its appeal to tech-savvy riders.
How much will it cost?
The pricing and availability details of the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, it should cost more than its predecessor which starts at ₹73,340 (ex-showroom).