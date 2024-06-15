In brief Simplifying... In brief The new TVS Jupiter 110 scooter, set to launch in India, will maintain its current mechanical features, including a 109.7cc engine and front and rear suspension.

It will also offer a semi-digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, and SmartXonnect technology for navigation and alerts.

Pricing will be revealed at launch, but it's expected to be higher than the current model's starting price of ₹73,340. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It will retain its current mechanical specifications

Facelifted TVS Jupiter 110 to debut in India soon

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:35 pm Jun 15, 202405:35 pm

What's the story TVS Motor Company is gearing up to launch an updated version of its popular Jupiter 110 scooter in India. The new model is currently undergoing testing in Maharashtra, as per reports. The revamped TVS Jupiter 110 is expected to feature a more dynamic design, with a significant update likely to be a new LED taillight. The company may also introduce fresh color options to enhance the scooter's visual glamor.

Specs

It will retain its mechanical specifications

The new TVS Jupiter 110 is expected to retain its current mechanical specifications, with a front telescopic fork and a mono-shock unit at the rear for suspension. The braking system will include drum brakes at both ends, with a disc brake option likely for the top-end variant. The scooter will continue to be powered by a 109.7cc, air-cooled engine that delivers a peak power of 7.77hp and a maximum torque of 8.8Nm.

Facilities

It will feature a semi-digital instrument cluster

The updated TVS Jupiter should feature a semi-digital instrument cluster, similar to the one found on the ZX variant of the current model. The current Jupiter also offers a USB charging port at the front and TVS SmartXonnect technology, which offers turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and voice navigation. These features are likely to be retained in the updated version, enhancing its appeal to tech-savvy riders.

Information

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, it should cost more than its predecessor which starts at ₹73,340 (ex-showroom).