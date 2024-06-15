In brief Simplifying... In brief Fiat's new Grande Panda SUV, larger than its predecessor, offers a spacious interior for five passengers.

It's expected to share powertrain options with the Citroen C3, including a hybrid and electric variant.

The interior, inspired by Fiat's Concept City Car, focuses on practicality and space efficiency, making it a strong competitor in the affordable car market.

It rides on 17-inch wheels

Everything we know about Fiat's all-new Grande Panda SUV

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:19 pm Jun 15, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Fiat has unveiled the 2025 Grande Panda, a larger and more modern version of its iconic city car, the Panda. The new SUV is designed to fit into the subcompact (supermini) segment and offers both electric and hybrid powertrain options. The design of the Grande Panda retains the boxy look of its predecessor but with a retro-futuristic twist. It features pixelated X-pattern LED headlamps and taillights, four-spoke 17-inch rims, and rugged boxy fenders with plastic cladding.

Specifications

A spacious and powerful SUV

The Grande Panda is much larger than its predecessor, measuring 3,990mm in length, an increase of 337mm. Despite this growth, it remains slightly shorter than the Euro-spec Citroen C3. The increased size allows for a more spacious interior that can comfortably accommodate five passengers. The SUV will share the Stellantis Smart Car Platform with the Citroen C3 and e-C3.

Powertrain

Expected powertrain options for Grande Panda

While specific technical details are yet to be revealed, it is anticipated that the Grande Panda will offer similar powertrain options as the Citroen C3/e-C3. The hybrid version is expected to feature a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 100hp, paired with a 28hp electric motor and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The electric variant may come with a front-mounted electric motor with 111hp, and a 44kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack.

Interiors

Interior design and production details

The interior design of the Grande Panda focuses on practicality, with a minimalist and functional layout that emphasizes ease of use as well as space efficiency. The interior flaunts design cues inspired by Fiat's Concept City Car, which includes oval shapes and practical storage solutions. The SUV will be produced in Serbia and is tipped to be one of Fiat's most affordable cars, competing with budget-friendly vehicles like the C3, Dacia Sandero, and various Chinese EVs.