The Revuelto is currently the flagship offering for Lamborghini

Lamborghini delivered 10,000 cars for the first time last year

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Mar 23, 2024

What's the story Iconic Italian marque Lamborghini has declared 2023 as its most profitable year yet, with over 10,000 cars delivered for the first time. The supercar maker announced a revenue of €2.66 billion (around Rs. 24,068 crore), marking a 12.1% increase from the previous year. The company's operating margin has consistently grown since 2017, hitting an impressive 27.2% last year. This led to an operating profit of €723 million (about Rs. 6,546 crore), which is 17.8% higher than the previous year.

Lamborghini sets high targets for 2024

Lamborghini aims to introduce the successor to the Huracan and a plug-in hybrid Urus variant. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, expressed that their strategic decisions and vision have led to consistent record-breaking growth. He further highlighted that their robust strategy enables them to set new and challenging targets for upcoming years. These include significant innovations like unveiling new plug-in hybrid supercars and performance-focused all-electric SUVs, as well as participating in the endurance championship with the SC63.

Lamborghini introduced Revuelto, successor to the legendary Aventador

In 2023, Lamborghini introduced one of its most important models, the Revuelto. This supercar took over the legendary Aventador's spot in the lineup and is priced at Rs. 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The Revuelto is equipped with a newly-engineered 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, V12 engine that produces 803hp of power at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 712Nm at 6,750rpm. It also includes three electric motors that boost the total output to an incredible 1,001hp, a first for Lamborghini.