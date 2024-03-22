Next Article

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini features a rider-only saddle

Ducati commences deliveries of limited-run Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India

By Pradnesh Naik 06:38 pm Mar 22, 2024

What's the story Ducati has initiated deliveries of its ultra-premium Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. Two out of the three units have already found their proud owners. The first motorcycle was handed over in Gurgaon, with the second following in Mumbai. The final unit is up for grabs in Delhi. With a hefty price tag of Rs. 72 lakh (ex-showroom), this motorcycle is part of a limited global production of just 630 units, with 63 earmarked for special Lamborghini patrons.

About the motorcycle

Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini: An ode to the Huracan STO

The design of the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini edition pays homage to the Lamborghini Huracan STO supercar. It sports Citrea Green and Dac Orange hues, mirroring the livery of the Huracan. The number '63' emblazoned on its fuel tank represents Lamborghini's founding year. This special-edition bike also boasts forged wheels akin to those on the Huracan and a titanium center nut lock on the rear wheel. Buyers will also receive a helmet, jacket, and leather suit that matches the color scheme.

Performance

Power and performance of the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini

Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini shares its engine and hardware specifications with its standard model counterpart. It is fueled by a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that churns out an impressive 208hp of power and 123Nm of torque. To handle this high performance, Ducati has outfitted the bike with a plethora of electronic rider aids such as riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, and wheelie control. Slide control, engine brake control, auto tire calibration, and a few more are also available.