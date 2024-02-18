Both bikes feature side-mounted dual exhausts

Triumph Scrambler 1200 or Ducati Scrambler 1100: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 08:00 pm Feb 18, 2024

What's the story Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 1200 X in India with an attractive price tag of Rs. 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is available in three color options: Sapphire Black, Ash Grey, and Carnival Red. At that price point, it rivals the Ducati Scrambler 1100 on our shores. Between these two heavy hitters, which one is better: the British brawler or the Italian fighter?

Why does this story matter?

In the past few years, the liter-class scrambler segment has been growing rapidly in the country. Both Triumph Motorcycles and Ducati, with their rich heritage of creating offroad-focused bikes, have been pushing the boundaries with their respective scrambler range in India. Now, the former has introduced the Scrambler 1200 X to compete against the segment leader, the latter's Scrambler 1100 model.

Design

With neo-retro design, Ducati Scrambler looks more appealing

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X has a teardrop-shaped 15-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlamp with a chrome surround and integrated DRL, a raised handlebar, a flat-type seat, side-mounted dual exhausts, and a sleek LED taillamp. Ducati Scrambler 1100 is a neo-retro offering with a 15-liter fuel tank, circular headlight with DRLs, side-mounted dual exhaust, single-piece seat, fully digital instrument console, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Safety

Equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For rider's safety, both the Scrambler 1200 X and Scrambler 1100 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are handled by Marzocchi inverted forks on the front. On the rear, the former gets preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers, while the latter has an adjustable Kayaba mono-shock unit.

Performance

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X packs more powerful engine

The Scrambler 1200 X is backed by a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 89hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 110Nm at 4,250rpm. The Scrambler 1100 is fueled by a 1,079cc, Desmodromic L-twin engine that develops 85hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm. Both motorcycles are paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X ranges between Rs. 11.83 lakh and Rs. 12.13 lakh. On the other hand, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 can be yours between Rs. 11.95 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Scrambler 1200 X for its retro design, more powerful engine, and better brand value and reach on our shores.