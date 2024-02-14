It is limited to 500 units

SKODA launches limited-run Slavia Style Edition at Rs. 19.1 lakh

What's the story SKODA has launched a limited-run version of the Slavia sedan in India, dubbed the 'Style Edition.' It carries a price tag of Rs. 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). This exclusive model features numerous aesthetic enhancements and is restricted to just 500 units. Based on the top-tier Style variant, the Slavia Style Edition is priced at Rs. 30,000 higher than its standard counterpart, and comes with only one powertrain option.

What about design and interiors?

Buyers of the SKODA Slavia's Style Edition can select from three color options: Tornado Red, Candy White, and Brilliant Silver. The car's exterior boasts a blacked-out roof, B-pillars, as well as ORVMs. Puddle lamps with logo projection are also available. Meanwhile, interior upgrades include a dual dash camera, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, scuff plates, and badges on the B-pillar and steering wheel.

It runs on a 148hp, turbo-petrol engine

The SKODA Slavia Style Edition sports a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox, for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 147.5hp and a peak torque of 250Nm.

Limited availability and competition

With a mere 500 units of the Slavia Style Edition up for grabs, potential buyers should act fast to secure their purchase. This model competes with other sedans in its class, such as the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. SKODA aims to entice customers seeking a premium sedan with unique features and a standout appearance, in this highly competitive segment.