The Smart petrol variants have discounts ranging from ₹16,000 to ₹40,000, while the Pure petrol and diesel trims offer up to ₹40,000 off.

The offers are valid till June 30

Tata Motors celebrates 7th anniversary of Nexon with discounts

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:06 pm Jun 15, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Tata Motors is marking the seven-year milestone of its Nexon model, with significant price reductions on both petrol and diesel variants of the sub-compact SUV. The Nexon, a popular car in Tata Motors's portfolio since its launch in India in September 2017, has also inspired an electric version. These celebratory discounts, which vary by location and are subject to stock availability, will be applicable until June 30.

Offers on petrol variants of Nexon

The Smart petrol variants of the Nexon, including Smart, Smart +, and Smart + S, are offered with discounts of ₹16,000, ₹20,000, and ₹40,000, respectively. However, the base-spec version, Smart(O), is not part of this discount offer. The Pure and Pure S petrol trims have discounts of up to ₹30,000 and ₹40,000, respectively. The diesel configurations of Pure and Pure S have slightly lower discounts at ₹20,000 and ₹30,000, respectively.

Creative and Fearless models receive highest discounts

The Creative petrol and diesel models are receiving the highest discounts. The Creative variant is available with a discount of ₹60,000, while the Creative + has a discount of ₹80,000. The Creative + S vrsion is being offered with the highest benefit at ₹1 lakh. The Fearless petrol and diesel trims also have uniform discounts of ₹60,000 across all models, including Fearless, Fearless S, Fearless +, and Fearless + S.