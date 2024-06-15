In brief Simplifying... In brief Maruti Suzuki is celebrating the sale of 1.8 million S-CNG cars in India, a market it dominates with a 74.1% share.

The company, which offers 13 CNG models, is giving away plants to customers interested in these eco-friendly vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki's future plans include increasing its market share and sales volume, with its S-CNG cars featuring advanced safety measures and fuel efficiency.

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:09 pm Jun 15, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki, India's leading car manufacturer, is celebrating a significant milestone with the sale of over 1.8 million S-CNG vehicles. This achievement has solidified the company's dominance in the CNG segment, now commanding an impressive 74.1% market share. To mark this occasion, Maruti Suzuki has launched a new campaign titled 'Run On What You Love,' which aims to honor environmentally conscious car buyers.

Campaign details

'Run on What You Love' campaign promotes S-CNG vehicles

The 'Run On What You Love' campaign is designed to celebrate new-age CNG car purchasers, who are "making a conscious choice and living life to the fullest." As part of this initiative, every customer who shows interest in S-CNG vehicles at Maruti Suzuki dealerships, will receive a complimentary plant. This eco-friendly gesture aligns with the company's commitment to sustainability, and underscores the environmental benefits of choosing S-CNG vehicles.

Market dominance

Leadership in the Indian CNG market

Maruti Suzuki has been a trailblazer in the Indian CNG market since its entry in 2010. The company's S-CNG technology is regarded by over 1.8 million customers for its great performance, high fuel efficiency, and unwavering safety standards. The carmaker offers 13 models that run on CNG, including popular vehicles like Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, Eeco, Baleno, Fronx, XL6, and Grand Vitara.

Future goals

Maruti Suzuki's future plans and S-CNG technology

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, shared his insights on the campaign. He stated that the company aims to further increase its 74.1% market share in the CNG segment, by targeting higher volumes this fiscal year. The S-CNG vehicles are equipped with twin inter-dependent ECUs and an Intelligent Injection System to offer an optimum air-fuel ratio. They also feature safety measures like stainless steel pipes and joints to prevent corrosion/leakage in the CNG structure.