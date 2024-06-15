Bajaj Auto launches 2024 Pulsar range in India: Check features
Bajaj Auto has officially launched its latest models in the Pulsar range, including the new Pulsar N160 and updates to the Pulsar 125, 150, as well as 220F. The new Pulsar N160 is priced at ₹1,39,693 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and boasts enhanced Bluetooth-enabled connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, integrated into its instrument cluster. The updated models have been available at showrooms for a few weeks now.
A closer look at the new Pulsar N160
The Pulsar N160 comes with champagne gold-finished 33mm inverted front forks for improved handling and an enhanced riding experience. It also features a mono-shock rear suspension and ABS ride modes: Rain, Road, and Off-road. The bike is powered by a 164.82cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, oil-cooled engine that delivers a maximum power of up to 16hp at 8,750rpm. The new model also includes disc brakes at both the ends with dual-channel ABS as standard.
Updates to other models
The single and split seat versions of the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 now feature a fully digital Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, a USB charger, and new body graphics. Meanwhile, the Pulsar 150 also offers a similar trim with these upgrades. The 220F model now comes standard with these added facilities and refreshed styling to further improve its lifespan.
How much do they cost?
In India, the Pulsar 125's single-seat version is priced at ₹92,883, while the Pulsar 150 (single disc) costs ₹1,13,696. Finally, the Pulsar 220F is priced at at ₹1,41,024 (all prices, ex-showroom).