In brief Simplifying... In brief Bajaj Auto has unveiled its 2024 Pulsar range in India, featuring enhanced handling and riding experience.

The Pulsar N160 boasts a champagne gold-finished front fork, a mono-shock rear suspension, and a powerful engine.

The Pulsar 125 and 150 models now come with a digital Bluetooth-enabled console, a USB charger, and new body graphics, while the 220F model has added facilities and refreshed styling.

Prices range from ₹92,883 for the Pulsar 125 to ₹1,41,024 for the 220F model. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pulsar N160 runs on a 164.82cc, single-cylinder engine

Bajaj Auto launches 2024 Pulsar range in India: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:52 pm Jun 15, 202412:52 pm

What's the story Bajaj Auto has officially launched its latest models in the Pulsar range, including the new Pulsar N160 and updates to the Pulsar 125, 150, as well as 220F. The new Pulsar N160 is priced at ₹1,39,693 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and boasts enhanced Bluetooth-enabled connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, integrated into its instrument cluster. The updated models have been available at showrooms for a few weeks now.

Specs

A closer look at the new Pulsar N160

The Pulsar N160 comes with champagne gold-finished 33mm inverted front forks for improved handling and an enhanced riding experience. It also features a mono-shock rear suspension and ABS ride modes: Rain, Road, and Off-road. The bike is powered by a 164.82cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, oil-cooled engine that delivers a maximum power of up to 16hp at 8,750rpm. The new model also includes disc brakes at both the ends with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Others

Updates to other models

The single and split seat versions of the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 now feature a fully digital Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, a USB charger, and new body graphics. Meanwhile, the Pulsar 150 also offers a similar trim with these upgrades. The 220F model now comes standard with these added facilities and refreshed styling to further improve its lifespan.

Information

How much do they cost?

In India, the Pulsar 125's single-seat version is priced at ₹92,883, while the Pulsar 150 (single disc) costs ₹1,13,696. Finally, the Pulsar 220F is priced at at ₹1,41,024 (all prices, ex-showroom).