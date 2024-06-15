In brief Simplifying... In brief Jaguar has ceased production of its F-TYPE sports car and iconic 5.0-liter V8 engine, marking the end of an era.

The final F-TYPE, a tribute to the last E-TYPE produced in 1974, will be preserved, not sold.

As Jaguar pivots towards electric vehicles, it wraps up the F-TYPE's decade-long run, during which it sold over 87,000 units, outpacing the E-TYPE by more than 15,000.

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:00 am Jun 15, 2024

What's the story Jaguar has officially ceased production of its iconic F-TYPE sports car, marking the end of an era that began in 2014. The decision to discontinue the model was first hinted at in 2022 with the introduction of the 75 Special Edition. Now, it has been confirmed that this limited edition model is indeed the final F-TYPE to roll off the production line. The last F-TYPE will be preserved at the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust in the UK.

Final F-TYPE model pays tribute to E-TYPE

The last F-TYPE model, a nod to its predecessor, the E-TYPE, features a unique Giola Green paintwork and a custom tan Windsor leather interior. This design is a tribute to the final E-TYPE produced in 1974. However, this specific vehicle will not be available for purchase as it is intended for preservation.

End of an era: Jaguar's V8 engine

The final F-TYPE model also signifies the end of Jaguar's iconic 5.0-liter V8 engine. This mill, in its last iteration, delivers an impressive 444hp of power. The more powerful SVR versions of the engine were capable of producing up to 575hp. As Jaguar shifts its focus toward electric vehicles, this marks the end of the V8 engine era in the company's history.

Special editions and global sales of F-TYPE

Before the end of its production, Jaguar celebrated the F-TYPE with special trims like the 75 Special Edition, which boasted an impressive 567hp. The ZP Edition, limited to just 150 units worldwide, paid tribute to the E-TYPE with custom paint and racing roundels on the doors. In 2020, a Heritage 60 edition was introduced, featuring the iconic Sherwood Green paintjob. Over its decade-long production run, Jaguar sold a total of 87,731 F-TYPEs, surpassing E-TYPE sales by over 15,000 units.