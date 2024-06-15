In brief Simplifying... In brief The Citroen Basalt, a new SUV-coupe, is set to compete with the likes of Tata Curvv and other popular midsize SUVs.

It will measure around 4,300mm in length

Citroen Basalt SUV enters production ahead of India launch

What's the story Citroen has officially begun the series production of its highly anticipated SUV, the Basalt, at its Thiruvallur facility in Tamil Nadu. The Basalt is set to make its market debut in the coming months. The manufacturing plant, which also produces the C3 Aircross SUV, is now dedicated to the production of this new model. The Basalt will be the fourth model to be produced at this factory, joining the C3 high-riding hatchback and its electric variant, the eC3.

Design and market positioning

The Citroen Basalt was unveiled in a near-production-ready form a few months ago. The SUV-coupe, measuring around 4,300mm in length, is designed to compete with the upcoming Tata Curvv, which will feature a similar body style. The Basalt is also expected to provide a unique design alternative to popular midsize SUVs like the Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Taigun, Kushaq, and even Citroen's own C3 Aircross SUV.

Basalt's engine and features

The Basalt will be fueled by a 1.2-liter, turbo-petrol engine that delivers 110hp of maximum power, similar to the one used in the C3 Aircross. The new SUV will offer both manual and automatic gearbox options. In addition to its distinct sloping roofline, the Basalt is tipped to include more features than the C3 and C3 Aircross. These models have earlier faced criticism for not being as well-equipped as their respective competitors.