The Escudo moniker might be used for Maruti Suzuki's upcoming flagship SUV

By Pradnesh Naik 12:48 pm Mar 20, 202412:48 pm

What's the story Suzuki, one of the top Japanese carmakers, has successfully secured the rights to two names, Escudo and Torqnado, as trademarks in India. These names might be designated to future Maruti Suzuki models. The company filed its application in January 2024 and received approval this month. However, it's worth noting that companies often register trademarks to safeguard their right to use specific names.

Potential application of trademarked names for new models

Suzuki could potentially assign these newly trademarked names to upcoming Maruti Suzuki models on our shores. The name Escudo might be earmarked for an imminent Maruti SUV, considering that Suzuki brands its Vitara compact SUV as Escudo in Japan and other markets. The Torqnado label could be allocated to either a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler from the automaker's stable.

Maruti Suzuki's first-ever EV to debut in 2024

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to roll out its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the second half of 2024. The production model of the Concept eVX will be the star attraction among homegrown carmaker's launches this year. The e-SUV, which is powered by a robust 60kWh lithium-ion battery pack, promises a maximum range of up to 550km. Apart from this, a Toyota variant of the all-electric SUV is slated for release in 2025.

Broadening of ICE-powered SUV lineup on the cards

Looking ahead, Maruti Suzuki intends to broaden its combustion engine SUV lineup. This expansion will feature a larger three-row SUV, modeled on the capable Grand Vitara. There are also plans for an entry-level SUV designed to rival models such as the Tata Punch and Hyundai EXTER. These plans underscore the carmaker's strategy to fortify its position in India's fiercely competitive compact SUV market.