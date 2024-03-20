Next Article

2024 Svartpilen 801 debuts as Husqvarna's most powerful motorcycle

What's the story Husqvarna Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the highly anticipated middleweight scrambler model, the 2024 Svartpilen 801, for the global markets. This new member of the Husky family showcases unique design elements such as an angular fuel tank and is powered by a reliable KTM-sourced 799cc, LC8c parallel-twin engine. This stylish motorcycle sports a minimalist design, complete with a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, LED lighting, an adjustable WP Apex suspension, and more.

Specifications

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 houses a familiar yet powerful 799cc, LC8c engine, producing an impressive power output of 103hp. The engine is coupled with a six-speed gearbox that features a PASC anti-hopping clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter. Designed for practicality and enjoyment, the bike's service interval is set at an impressive distance of 15,000km, with fuel consumption figures averaging around just 4.5-liter per every 100km.

Hardware

The frame of the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 is crafted from chromium-molybdenum tubular steel, ensuring optimal balance between flexibility and rigidity. The bike comes equipped with adjustable WP Apex inverted front forks, offering suspension travel of up to 140mm. The front unit is complemented by a WP Apex mono-shock at the rear, providing up to 150mm of travel. The dry weight of the new-age motorcycle stands at 181kg.

Features and pricing

The feature-rich 2024 Svartpilen 801 uses the 'Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles' smartphone app that allows the rider to sync their smartphones with the bike's instrument cluster for seamless navigation, call handling, and music streaming. It also offers three standard ride modes: Street, Rain, and Sport, with an optional Dynamic Mode available for an additional cost. In the US market, the starting price for the 2024 Svartpilen 801 is set at $10,899 (approximately Rs. 9 lakh).