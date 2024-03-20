Next Article

Suzuki begins production of its first-ever flying car

What's the story Japanese automaker Suzuki and aviation specialist SkyDrive Inc have joined forces to commence production of the former's first-ever flying car. The manufacturing process is taking place at a Suzuki-owned facility in Iwata City, Japan. The plant can produce 100 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) cars each year. The initiative follows a manufacturing agreement inked between Suzuki and SkyDrive in June 2023 for the production of the Skydrive SD-05 model.

eVTOL is touted as the future of urban electric mobility

An eVTOL is essentially an electric drone equipped with autonomous features such as an Autopilot. The SkyDrive e-VTOL, a compact three-seater drone, functions similar to a helicopter with its ability to take off and land vertically. These commercial drones are primarily being developed for future air taxi services, aiming to provide an aerial solution for intercity commuting and reduce heavy urban traffic.

Other contenders in the flying car arena

The flying car market isn't solely dominated by Suzuki and SkyDrive. PAL-V Liberty, the pioneer commercial flying car model, hit the market in 2017 with a price tag of £425,000 (approximately Rs. 3.52 crore). Hyundai is also preparing an air taxi concept set for its maiden passenger flight in 2028. Another rival is the Aircar prototype created by Nitra-based Klein Vision in 2022, capable of accommodating two passengers and reaching air speeds of around 190km/h and altitudes over 8,000ft.

Suzuki and SkyDrive's Indian market strategy

SkyDrive has been at the forefront of flying car and cargo drone development since 2018. Suzuki Motors is collaborating on the technological development of these vehicles, focusing on weight reduction, electrification, mass-production technologies, and business expansion in markets like India. The eVTOL was unveiled at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, with plans to conduct tests in Gujarat by 2027 as part of a pact with the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

SkyDrive's partnerships for expansion in India

Beyond its agreement with the Department of Science and Technology, SkyDrive has also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cyient, an Indian company headquartered in Hyderabad. This alliance aims to provide additional technological support for SkyDrive's eVTOL future in India. Beyond testing, SkyDrive is also looking to create business opportunities as outlined in their agreement with DST.