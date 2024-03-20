Next Article

BMW 620d M Sport Signature rolls on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

BMW 620d M Sport Signature launched at Rs. 79 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 09:49 am Mar 20, 2024

What's the story BMW, one of the top three German luxury automobile manufacturers, has taken the wraps off the 620d M Sport Signature in India. With a price tag of Rs. 78.9 lakh (ex-showroom), this opulent sedan, which was previously only available with a petrol engine, is now offered with a diesel motor. Order books for the new model are now open nationwide, either online or through dealerships.

Design

Design highlights of the new BMW model

The BMW 620d M Sport Signature will be assembled locally at the BMW Group's Chennai plant. Buyers have the option to select from four exterior paint colors: Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, Skyscraper Grey, and Carbon Black. The car sports a distinctive kidney grille complemented by BMW laser light-based headlamps and a sleek, coupe-like sloping roofline. LED taillights and chrome-plated exhaust pipes round off its stylish rear end.

Interiors and features

Interior and features of the 620d M Sport Signature

This latest BMW model sports an opulent interior with fully electric front seats equipped with memory function and 'Dakota' leather upholstery featuring exclusive stitching and black contrast piping. The cabin also features a panoramic sunroof, customizable ambient lighting with six dimmable trims, and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system. For rear passenger entertainment, there are two 10.25-inch touchscreen monitors, a Blu-ray player, screen mirroring capabilities, and dual USB ports.

Safety

Cutting-edge infotainment and safety features of the sporty sedan

The sedan features BMW's 'Live Cockpit Professional' with the BMW Operating System 7.0. It boasts a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an equally sized infotainment panel. Occupants can control various functions using the 'Virtual Assistant' or via the 'BMW Gesture Control' that recognizes six pre-defined hand gestures. For safety, the 620d is equipped with six airbags, ABS, brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), dynamic traction control (DTC), electronic differential lock control (EDLC), and cornering brake control (CBC).

Information

It draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine

Powering the all-new BMW 620d M Sport Signature is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, diesel engine that is mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 188hp and a peak torque of 400Nm.