The car will bear a hefty price tag here

MG Motor to showcase Cyberster electric sportscar in India tomorrow

06:34 pm Mar 19, 2024

What's the story MG Motor is gearing up to reveal its strategy for the much-anticipated Cyberster electric sportscar, at a Mumbai-based event tomorrow (March 20). The company is mulling over the idea of marketing Cyberster under a high-end brand or via an exclusive retail outlet. However, the official launch of MG's inaugural electric sportscar is still on the horizon. The vehicle is set to hit global markets in summer 2024, promising an impressive dual-motor setup with up to 535hp.

Goal

MG's vision for India's electric vehicle market

Backed by financial support from JSW, MG aspires to be a dominant force in India's burgeoning electric vehicle market. The company is developing a diverse fleet of vehicles, with price tags ranging from less than Rs. 10 lakh to well over Rs. 50-60 lakh. The newly minted MG-JSW partnership could potentially reap benefits from India's fresh EV policy that promotes substantial investment in the sector and offers lower customs duty rates on imported cars.

Specs

Dimensions and performance

First unveiled at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the MG Cyberster is a pure-electric sportscar. It boasts dimensions of 4,533mm in length, 1,912mm in width, and 1,328mm in height along with a wheelbase of 2,689mm. The car comes equipped with a dual-motor setup powered by a robust 77kWh battery pack that can churn out up to 535hp, and cover an impressive distance of approximately 580km on one full charge. A more affordable single-motor variant is also on offer.

Exteriors

Merging classic design with contemporary flair

The design of MG Cyberster pays homage to MG's rich sporting legacy. This open-top, two-door sportscar features a streamlined bumper, aerodynamic headlamps, and petal-inspired alloy wheels. Its distinctive side profile showcases prominent rear haunches as well as side skirts, with door handles cleverly integrated into the accent line. The rear end flaunts arrow-shaped taillights and a bold split diffuser, enhancing the car's modern aesthetic.

Interiors

Inside the Cyberster

The cabin of MG Cyberster is a harmonious blend of opulence and innovation. It houses a flat-bottomed steering wheel adorned with multiple buttons and a digital screen trio that relays infotainment and driving data. The central console hosts an extra screen, tactile buttons for roof operation, a drive selector, and HVAC controls. Drawing inspiration from modern gaming trends, the luxurious dashboard promises a unique driving experience.