Activa had an impressive sale of 2,00,134 units

Top-selling scooters this February: Honda, TVS, Hero MotoCorp, and more

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:10 pm Mar 19, 2024

What's the story The Indian scooter market has soared, witnessing a robust 36.32% year-on-year growth in February, with sales hitting a high of 4.78 lakh units. Key players like Honda, TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki, and Bajaj Auto have significantly contributed to this surge, each having a minimum one model in the top ten scooters list. In the electric segment, Ola Electric takes the lead with its S1 scooter recording the highest sales.

Honda Activa dominates in February 2024

Honda Activa emerged as the top-selling scooter in February 2024, claiming a hefty 41.83% share of the top ten scooters list, with an impressive sale of 2,00,134 units. This signifies a YoY growth of 14.90% from the previous year's sales of 1,74,503 units in February, and a month-on-month increase of 15.18% over January's sales figures.

TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access clinch top positions

TVS Jupiter clinched the second spot on the list, with a sale of 73,860 units - marking a YoY growth of 37.05%. However, it saw a slight MoM dip of 0.49% from January's sales figures. Suzuki Access 125 followed suit with an impressive year-on-year growth of 40.50%, and a modest MoM rise of 1.96%- selling a total of 56,473 units in February.

Ola S1 excels in EV segment

In the rapidly growing electric scooter segment, Ola S1 almost doubled its sales on a YoY basis with 33,846 units sold in February 2024. This marks a staggering growth of 90.43% from February 2023. Meanwhile, Honda Dio also posted remarkable YoY and MoM sales growth, reaching a total of 25,312 units sold in February 2024 - a significant increase of 74.70% over the previous year's figures.

TVS Ntorq and Suzuki Burgman show mixed results

TVS Ntorq experienced a substantial YoY climb of 45.47%, with the sale of 24,911 units in February 2024 but saw an 8.51% MoM dip from January's sales figures. Suzuki Burgman, conversely, demonstrated both YoY and MoM improvement in sales, reaching a total of 17,433 units. Despite these varying results, both models continue to be favored choices among consumers.